Zoo Idaho holds opening weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Zoo Idaho reopened its doors to the public Saturday, April 5. Local News 8 visited the zoo to learn about the best times to visit this year.

The zoo has dozens of animals from elk to coyotes to peacocks. The zoo says most of its animals were brought in because they can’t thrive in the wild anymore. When people visit Zoo Idaho, they support conservation for animals and wildlife.

"The vast majority of our animals, I would say 99%, are native to our area. All of our animals except for one species stay out in their exhibit all year long," said Zoo Registrar, Jessica Anderson.

Anderson recommends visitors come to the zoo between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. That’s when a lot of their animals get fed, so they’ll be out for people to see them.

"When it gets hotter during the day, the animals tend to den up, be in the shade, are not nearly as active," Anderson said. "Just like us, they want to relax in the cool area instead of being out and about."

A basic rule of thumb is to check your weather forecast. If it’s going to be a hot day, come in the morning. If it’s going to be a cool day, come in the afternoon.

The zoo will be open longer during the summer. You can find the hours and ticket prices here.