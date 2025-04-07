Pet food prices continue to rise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Pet food prices are still higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts say they will continue to go up.

In the last five years, pet food prices have jumped 18.1% more than all grocery prices. Agriculture economists say some of the reasons for these high prices include overall inflation, supply chain issues, and higher production costs.

More and more people also want to buy food for their pets with higher-quality ingredients. Natural and organic pet foods continue to gain popularity, and they are much more expensive than generic brands.

Local News 8 will have more information on how pet food prices are affecting local pet owners later today.