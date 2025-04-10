Skip to Content
Guys and Dolls takes the stage for 43rd Annual District Musical

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 students are preparing to take the stage for the 43rd Annual District Musical. This year's production is Guys and Dolls.

They are set to perform at Compass Academy on 955 Garfield St. in Idaho Falls April 11, 12, 14 and 15 at 7:00 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $10. They can be purchased at the District Office, from a cast member, at the door or over the phone at (208) 525-7572.

Kailey Galaviz

