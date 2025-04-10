Local non-profit invites you to Casino Night Fundraiser Saturday, April 12

The following is a press release from the Community Food Basket:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Community Food Basket is excited to announce its upcoming Elvis-themed Viva Las Vegas Night Fundraiser, an event designed to raise critical funds to support the increasing number of families relying on our services. With a 30% surge in demand over the past few years, this fundraiser is more important than ever in ensuring that no family in our community goes hungry in addition to also supporting 30 other nonprofit agencies, schools, senior centers, soup kitchens, and shelters.

Event Details:

Date: April 12, 2025

Time: 5pm-9pm

Location: Holiday Inn and Suites, 3005 S Fork Boulevard, Idaho Falls

Ticket Price: $100

Contact Information: director@feedidahofalls.org

Join us for an evening of fun, games, and philanthropy! Our Viva Las Vegas Night will feature classic casino games, including blackjack, poker, roulette, and more. Whether you’re an experienced player or just looking to try your luck, there’s something for everyone. Guests can enjoy delicious food, drinks, music, games, and the chance to bid on exciting prizes—all while supporting a great cause.

Why Your Support Matters:

The Community Food Basket has seen a significant increase in the number of families seeking assistance, with a 30% rise in need over the past few years. This surge is due to a variety of factors, including economic challenges and rising living costs. Our organization is committed to meeting this increased need, but we cannot do it alone. The funds raised during Viva Las Vegas Night will directly support our efforts to provide nutritious food to those who need it most. Every $1 donated can be turned into $4.30 worth of food for families.

Get Involved:

Purchase Tickets: Visit https://auctria.events/CFBVivaLasVegas to secure your spot at Viva Las Vegas Night.

Become a Sponsor: Businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring the event can do so via https://auctria.events/CFBVivaLasVegas.

About Community Food Basket:

The Community Food Basket is a local non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in our community. Through partnerships with local businesses, food drives, and generous donations, we provide essential food items to families and individuals in need and 30 other nonprofits in our community. Our mission is to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry, and with the support of events like Viva Las Vegas Night, we’re able to make a real difference. Together, we can ensure that every family in our community has access to the food they need. We look forward to seeing you at Viva Las Vegas Night!