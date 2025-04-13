‘The Living Christ’ open houses remind visitors of the reason for the Easter season

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the public to an open house called 'The Living Christ' to help people remember the reason for the season.

The open house will take place at several different building through the area.

The display will feature videos and artwork depicting events in Jesus Christ’s life from His birth to His resurrection. Hundreds of people come to these open houses each year.

"It'll be kind of like a guided tour. There will be different themes of Christ's life through different sections of the building. This event is for everyone to come celebrate His life with us, celebrate His resurrection with us," said Church Member, Patrick Toussaint.

Each room will have a theme based on Christ's life, teachings, and miracles. Toussaint hopes visitors can find meaning in each room and feel peace no matter what hardship they are going through.

There will be open houses at the following locations.

Blackfoot:

900 Riverton Road

April 14-19 6pm-8pm

April 20th 3pm-5pm

Firth:

623 N 675 E

April 16-17, 6pm-8pm

Shelley:

675 South Milton Ave

April 19, 2pm-5pm

April 20, 3pm-5pm

Idaho Falls:

1860 Kearney St.

April 18, 6pm-9pm

April 19, 4pm-8pm

(This is an incomplete list of locations. Please email about other locations.)

