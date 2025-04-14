Idaho Falls Mayor declares April as Donate Life Month

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper declared April as Donate Life Month at a special event Friday morning.

The event was hosted by Yes Idaho Donate Life Coalition at the Melaleuca Ballpark. Members of Lions Clubs International, Envision Eye Bank, and organ recipients were all in attendance.

"April is a time of renewal, and it's a good time to just let people know how they can save lives and renew lives. We all in April try to make a lot of noise about organ donation and how important it is," Alex McDonald from Envision Eye Bank said.

The event was held at Melaleuca Ballpark as a tribute to Jim Garchow, a former local radio personality and heart transplant recipient. He gained another 22 years of life because of organ donation. He spent those years as an advocate for organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Andrea Anderson, a liver recipient, also shared her story and the importance of becoming a donor.

"At the time that I was donated, I was so sick that I would not have survived much longer," Anderson said. "So as time went on and I received my transplant, I'm a mother of four and my wife and, I've been blessed with 11 more years with my family."

The event highlighted the importance of not only registering as a donor, but communicating your plans with family in case of an emergency.

To learn more about becoming a donor, visit yesidaho.org.