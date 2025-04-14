Skip to Content
News

Scammers find new ways to take victims’ money

These fake documents list charges and consequences the victims could face for missing these “hearings.”
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
These fake documents list charges and consequences the victims could face for missing these “hearings.”
By
today at 10:13 AM
Published 12:50 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Scammers are putting in more effort to take money away from people.

Some are doing phone scams where they impersonate Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. These scams are similar to the ones where callers claim to be deputies and tell victims they are wanted for a missing court or jury hearing. 

This time, scammers are upping their game by sending the victims pictures of documents designed to look like Bench Warrants. These fake documents list charges and consequences the victims could face for missing these nonexistent hearings.

"The document also lists names of Seventh Judicial District Judges and Bonneville County Deputies, with obviously fake signatures," says the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. "Additionally, the document is made to appear real with case numbers, codes to state statute, and the address to the Bonneville County Courthouse."

The BCSO reminds the public there is never a situation where law enforcement or court personnel will ask to take your money to address legal process or court action.

You can find more information about these scams here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content