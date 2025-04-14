Scammers find new ways to take victims’ money

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Scammers are putting in more effort to take money away from people.

Some are doing phone scams where they impersonate Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. These scams are similar to the ones where callers claim to be deputies and tell victims they are wanted for a missing court or jury hearing.

This time, scammers are upping their game by sending the victims pictures of documents designed to look like Bench Warrants. These fake documents list charges and consequences the victims could face for missing these nonexistent hearings.

"The document also lists names of Seventh Judicial District Judges and Bonneville County Deputies, with obviously fake signatures," says the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. "Additionally, the document is made to appear real with case numbers, codes to state statute, and the address to the Bonneville County Courthouse."

The BCSO reminds the public there is never a situation where law enforcement or court personnel will ask to take your money to address legal process or court action.

You can find more information about these scams here.