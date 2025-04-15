Bonneville County reopens several backcountry roads closed for winter

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting April 15th, Bonneville County is reopening parts of the backcountry road system that were closed for the winter.

While some roads are now open, deputies are reminding motorists that others are still being plowed or maintained by Road and Bridge crews and will remain closed until they are safe for travel.

The following back country roads are NOW OPEN:

Eagle Pass

Kepps Crossing

Meadow Creek Rd.

Fall Creek Rd.

A portion of Jack Knife Creek Rd. (still snow covered, use caution)

Back country roads that are STILL CLOSED and snow-covered:

McCoy Creek Rd.

Bone Rd. past the Day Parking Lot

Blackfoot Reservoir Rd.

Deputies are reminding drivers to obey posted 'road closed' signs even if the road ahead looks clear.

Ignoring closure signs could put you at risk—and it could lead to criminal charges or costly rescues.

Officials say waiting until roads are fully open helps crews do their job safely and ensures the roads are ready for everyone.