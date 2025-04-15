Skip to Content
Easter baskets that don’t break the bank

today at 6:56 AM
Published 7:20 AM

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) - With high prices at the grocery store, it's hard to find Easter baskets that don't break the bank. Here is a comparison of two affordable options, Walmart and Dollar Tree.

For baskets, Walmart takes the cake. Their baskets are only $1.24 for a bigger basket than Dollar Tree, which costs $1.25.

You'll have to take your pick for candy. I was able to find the same Reese's peanut butter eggs at both stores, but the size and price varied drastically. Walmart had a 9.1 oz bag for $4.48, while Dollar Tree had a 2.68 oz bag for $1.25.

Dollar Tree had much cheaper chocolate bunnies, but Walmart gets a point for more variety of chocolate animals. Dollar tree had a Russell Stover solid chocolate rabbit for $1.25, while Walmart's Easter buddies chocolate rabbit came out to $1.36. But, Walmart also had filled chocolate rabbits, Reese's chocolate rabbits.

Walmart also takes a point for Peeps. They sell a 10-pack for $1.47 while Dollar Tree sells a 5-pack for $1.25. Both had a variety of flavors and colors as well.

Other basket fillers were interchangeable. Walmart had more options for stuffed animals for less money. I got a stuffed rabbit for $2.97 at Walmart. Dollar Tree had a lot less Easter related stuffed animals. I found a stuffed rabbit for $5 at Dollar Tree, although I will note it is scented.

Dollar Tree had more activities and games to put in baskets. I found an Easter painting set for $1.25, while the closest thing I could find at Walmart was a set of coloring pages for $3.

I ended up spending $21.76 for a full basket from Walmart, and $10.96 at Dollar Tree.

So what's the verdict? Walmart is probably a better option if you need to make more than one basket. They have more variety, bigger bags of candy, and prices that are competitive with Dollar Tree. But, Dollar Tree does give Walmart a run for their money, especially if you're only making a couple of baskets or baskets for younger children that don't eat as much candy.

Maggie Moore

Maggie is the live reporter on Local News 8 in the Morning. She started as the morning producer in June 2024.

Maggie grew up in western Washington just across the water from Seattle. Maggie knew she wanted to become a journalist in high school when she got a chance to participate in the video production class and student newscast. She won 2 Student Emmy Awards by the time she graduated high school. Maggie went to Washington State University and majored in Broadcast News. She got to cover the Pac-12 lawsuit, the University of Idaho murders, and had a unique opportunity to travel to Armenia to report on the refugee crisis in Yerevan.

Maggie is beyond excited to share your stories and keep you in the know.

When she’s not at the station, Maggie loves to dance, play tennis, and practice the piano. She lives in Rexburg with her basset hound Winnie.

