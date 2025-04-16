Explosion at Northrop Grumman’s Rocket Ranch

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KIFI) - An early morning explosion destroyed a building at Northrop Grumman's "Rocket Ranch" in Promontory, Utah, according to a Facebook post by the Box Elder County Sheriff's office.

The incident took place at approximately 7:38 AM on Wednesday, according to sheriff's deputies.

"Initial reports indicate that there are no injuries or fatalities at this time. However, as with all ongoing investigations, details may change. There is no further information available for release at this time. We advise the public to avoid the area." - Press Release from Box Elder County Sheriff's Office

According to Fox 13 Utah, there is no shelter-in-place order at this time due to the remote location of the facility. They also say that while the specific purpose of the building has not been confirmed, officials have not been advised of any chemical pollutants or other dangers that could have been caused by the explosion at this time.

The location was used by Northrop Grumman as a testing ground for the company’s solid rocket motors, according to reports by WSB-TV. Northrop Grumman is one of the world's largest weapons manufacturers and military technology providers, with competitors such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing.