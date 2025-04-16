Skip to Content
News

Explosion at Northrop Grumman’s Rocket Ranch

An explosion was reported at 7:38 AM, April 16th 2025. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office shared this image.
Box Elder County Sheriff's Office
An explosion was reported at 7:38 AM, April 16th 2025. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office shared this image.
By
New
today at 12:01 PM
Published 12:09 PM

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KIFI) - An early morning explosion destroyed a building at Northrop Grumman's "Rocket Ranch" in Promontory, Utah, according to a Facebook post by the Box Elder County Sheriff's office.

The incident took place at approximately 7:38 AM on Wednesday, according to sheriff's deputies.

"Initial reports indicate that there are no injuries or fatalities at this time. However, as with all ongoing investigations, details may change. There is no further information available for release at this time. We advise the public to avoid the area." - Press Release from Box Elder County Sheriff's Office

According to Fox 13 Utah, there is no shelter-in-place order at this time due to the remote location of the facility. They also say that while the specific purpose of the building has not been confirmed, officials have not been advised of any chemical pollutants or other dangers that could have been caused by the explosion at this time.

The location was used by Northrop Grumman as a testing ground for the company’s solid rocket motors, according to reports by WSB-TV. Northrop Grumman is one of the world's largest weapons manufacturers and military technology providers, with competitors such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Phillip Willis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content