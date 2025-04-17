American Falls man convicted of embezzeling $129K from Housing Authority

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - 72-year-old Bruce Hauber of American Falls is sentenced to 5 years of probation for stealing over $129,000 from the American Falls Housing Authority (AFHA). The news comes from the Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott.

Between 2019 and 2023, Hauber was responsible for paying bills, managing rent, and handling the authority’s bank accounts.

But instead of sticking to official business, prosecutors say Hauber started using AFHA credit cards for personal purchases. According to court records, Hauber used the cards to pay for meals, airplane tickets, utilities for his home, medical expenses, and purchases at retailers.

“Hauber deliberately orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to embezzle more than $125,000 in federal funds designated to provide housing assistance for elderly and disabled residents in American Falls, Idaho—a community of roughly, 4,500 people,” said Special Agent in Charge Machelle Jindra with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Office of Inspector General (OIG). “The theft was especially harmful given the limited resources available to support the community. HUD OIG remains committed to working alongside our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement and oversight partners to aggressively pursue individuals who compromise the integrity of HUD programs and exploit communities in need.”

To conceal the embezzlement, Hauber wrote fictitious checks to venders and entered the checks into AFHA’s internal accounting system, say prosecutors.

“Our office will vigorously investigate and prosecute cases involving theft of public money,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott. “Bruce Hauber stole from the American taxpayer and deprived American Falls residents vital public housing funds.”

As part of his sentence, Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered Hauber to pay back $79,000 in restitution. The judge also sentenced Hauber to eight months of home detention with location monitoring as a condition of probation.

