Mayor Brian Blad provides updates on the fatal Pocatello Police shooting of Victor Perez

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Mayor Brian Blad is providing updates on the police shooting that led to the death of 17-year-old Victor Perez of Pocatello.

Mayor Blad says the city will be releasing the video timeline, 911 call, transcript of 911 call, dispatch, audio, and nearby surveillance camera video. Information will be on the website and social media pages..

The move comes after a prominent California-based civil rights firm, known for representing Rodney King in his case against Los Angeles Police officers, filed a wrongful death and civil rights violation claim against the city on behalf of the family of Victor Perez. For more information, click HERE.

