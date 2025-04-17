Rexburg honors animal control officer for tireless work and compassion

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - March 14-18 marks National Animal Control Officer Appreciation Week, and the Rexburg police department is honoring their Animal Control Officer.

Leaders at the Rexburg police department visited their officers at the shelter to deliver cookies and other sweets to express their appreciation for them.

They want us to know these officers aren't just caring for animals all day.

There is a toll that comes with this job.

Even though it's a non-kill shelter, some animals still need to be euthanized.

They witness neglect and cruelty cases, and at times deal with people who have a negative stigma of them. Animal control officers say they appreciate people taking the time to acknowledge their hard work.

Scott Chapman, Animal control officer for Rexburg police, said, " We know what you're going through as it is. It is hard, and it doesn't seem like it's ever going to stop. But you know, the animals and it's a constant revolving door of animals and and knowing that it's we're all here for each other."



Thursday morning, the shelter learned of a hoarding case in Ogden, Utah, with 152 dogs found in the house. These animals require foster care, and the Rexburg animal shelter has offered to take some of these dogs.