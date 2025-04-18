Water Circus coming to Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - Cirque Italia is coming to the Grand Teton Mall April 18 through April 21 for a performance of Water Circus.

The show follows a farm boy's adventure into the big city, with each act representing a different type of person living in a city.

The first show is Friday at 7:30 p.m. There are three shows Saturday and Sunday at 1:30, 4:30, and 7:30, as well as a show on Monday at 7:30.

Tickets are available at on Cirque Italia's website or at the ticket office on site.