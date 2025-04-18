West Yellowstone entrance opens

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (KIFI) — Yellowstone National Park opened its west entrance Friday, April 18.

The north and northeast entrances at Yellowstone are open year-round. The park will continue to open through May with the east entrance opening May 2, the south entrance opening May 9, and the Dunraven Pass opening May 23.

The west entrance's visitor's center staff say numbers are picking up. They're excited for even more people to come see the mountains, canyons, and geysers.

“My favorite part of working here is just seeing people from all around the world and being able to help them see one of the best places in the world," said West Yellowstone Visitor Center Informational Specialist, Emily Thody.

Thody says she's been visiting Yellowstone since she was six years old. She loves to help people plan out how to have the best time in the beautiful area.

The park has seen about 4 million visitors for each of the last few years. Thody says those numbers could surpass 5 million in 2025.

"Each day, in our visitor center alone, we average maybe about 1,100 - 1,200 people a day. It can be exhausting, but it's a lot of fun in the end.”

Thody recommends visiting earlier in the day or later in the evening to avoid the big crowds. She also shared what people should not do when they visit.

"Not getting off the boardwalk. Definitely stay in designated areas that's always preferred."

Remember to never touch the animals and keep a good distance away from them. Stay at least 25 yards away from bison and 100 yards away from bears. They might look cute and fluffy, but they are still wild and dangerous.