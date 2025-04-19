Idaho State Police Investigate Three Vehicle Crash North of Pocatello

The following is a press release from the Idaho State Police:

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash which occurred on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 7:37 AM, northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 77, north of Pocatello.

The Idaho State Police was in the process of clearing a traffic hazard when traffic came to a standstill. A 2009 Peterbuilt semi-truck, driven by a 48-year-old male from Montana, was traveling northbound when he collided into a grey 2015 Ford Explorer that was stopped with traffic. The Ford Explorer, driven by a 35-year-old female, and occupied by a juvenile, both from Pocatello, ID, then collided into a black 2019 Honda Accord that was driven by a 30-year-old male from Chubbuck, ID.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The northbound lanes were blocked for approximately four and a half hours while responders assisted those involved and cleared the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County, Chubbuck PD, & the Idaho Transportation Department.