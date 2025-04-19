Volunteers clean zoo to prepare for opening day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Dozens of volunteers gathered with rakes and shovels to help get the Idaho Falls Zoo ready for opening day.

Volunteers from throughout the community cleaned pens, raked grass, and spread mulch. Their efforts help the animals stay happy and healthy.

Some of the volunteers have been coming to help for years and even traveled from out of state.

“It's a great opportunity. We come, we get some really cool experiences with the animals, go to places you shouldn't go or feel like you shouldn't be going and get kind of a backstage pass to the zoo,” said Volunteer, Michael Szabo.

Szabo says he and his daughter got to clean the red panda enclosure, which his daughter was excited to do. He says volunteering is both fun and a great opportunity for his daughter.

“It gives my daughter an experience of...charitable work and a really cool experience doing it. She enjoys it. It doesn't seem like work at all.”

The Idaho Falls Zoo will reopen for 2025 on Thursday, April 24. Visitors will get to see over 90 different species from around the world. The zoo will also provide special events and education programs to promote wildlife education and conservation.

You can find the zoo’s hours and ticket prices here.