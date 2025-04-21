ITD and ISP remind drivers to travel safely in work zones

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — As the temperatures warm up, there will be much more construction on the roads. That's why the Idaho Transportation Department is promoting Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

The nationwide effort from April 21—25 reminds Idaho drivers to travel safely in work zones. They need to pay even more attention while driving around work crews.

“Driving cautiously in work zones helps families,” said ITD Chief Deputy and Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney. “Travelers, workers, and their loved ones all benefit when drivers reduce crash risks by driving slower and staying alert for traffic cones and guiding signage.”

Idaho saw over 3,400 work zone crashes between 2019 and 2023, says ITD.

Idaho State Police also helps keep drivers and work crews safe in construction areas. More ISP troopers are on patrol during construction season each year.

“Our goal isn’t writing tickets—it’s about changing behavior,” said Lieutenant Colonel Fritz Zweigart. “Slow down, pay attention, and help everyone get home safely.”

Drivers are reminded to be aware while behind the wheel and pay attention to road signs.