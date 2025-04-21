Star card deadline on the way

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - The deadline to get REAL ID is on May 7th. REAL ID is required to fly commercially or get access to federal facilities.

REAL ID includes a passport, military ID, or the star card. A star card is a state driver's license with a small star in the corner.

Getting a star card requires more documents than a regular driver's license. A star card requires documentation verifying identity, social security number and residency in Idaho.

A big misconception is that you cannot travel without a star card. Star cards are just one of many different REAL ID accepted for air travel. A license without a star can still be used for driving, renting a vehicle, buying alcohol, or entering a casino.

If you aren't sure what you need to bring to the DMV, the Idaho Transportation Department has a tool that creates a list of documents for you, it's called the find the star tool. You can find that link here. You can still get a star card after the May 7th deadline. Star cards cost the same as a regular driver's license.