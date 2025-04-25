Pocatello hosts largest hiring fair of the year to fill city jobs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello city departments are seeking job candidates for roles ranging from zookeepers to lifeguards, and they are accepting applications at their hiring fair on Friday, April 25.

The annual hiring fair is the city's largest effort to draw workers to municipal jobs in sanitation, parks and recreation, groundskeeping, and many more, with the event giving people an opportunity to meet city workers and get tours of facilities and equipment.

The hiring fair will run from 2 to 7pm at the Pocatello Public Services Annex at 2405 Garrett Way. If you can't make it to the event, you can visit the Pocatello city website to see a list of open positions and to apply.