Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair returning to Pocatello on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The 2025 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair, featuring booths and activities all centered around sustainability, will be at Lookout Point on Saturday, April 26.

The annual environmental fair showcases local businesses and government departments' ongoing efforts to protect the environment and promote community health.

The fair will also have live music and free food, as well as opportunities for free lead testing, nitrate testing for well water, and recycling stations for electronics and lithium batteries.

The 2025 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair will run from 11 am to 3 pm at Lookout Point, 426 West Lewis Street. For more information, you can visit the city's Environmental Fair website.