Community All-Stars: 89-year-old volunteer serving smiles & meals

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Teton Valley Food Pantry has a mission to end hunger in the area, but 89-year-old Jeanenne Green takes that mission even farther, adding smiles to every plate.

Though she would describe her work as "just filling orders," Green's impact goes beyond her typical volunteer duties. Teton Valley Food Pantry Executive Director Sue Heffron says, "She has helped the pantry in ways that we can't do what we do without people like Jeanenne.”

Green has been volunteering her time since 1999, spending a handful of those years at the food pantry. She stocks the shelves and bags food orders, with no plans to stop anytime soon. “I don't know what I'm supposed to be like at 90, so I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing,” Green says.

For Green, volunteering isn't just about keeping busy, it's about making connections and improving the lives of others. “I just think that we need to look out for our neighbor," she says, "I just hate to see anyone struggle. And if I can do something to help with that, I would love to do that.”

Thanks to her dedication and warm spirit, Jeanenne Green is this week's Community All-Star – proving that no matter the age, the heart makes all the difference.