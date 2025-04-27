Skip to Content
News

Hundreds gather for Big Sky Handbell Festival

Over 200 musicians played together to deliver a harmony of angelic ringing.
Noah Farley
Over 200 musicians played together to deliver a harmony of angelic ringing.
By
today at 3:18 PM
Published 3:42 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people enjoyed songs performed at the Big Sky Handbell Festival at Hillcrest High School on Saturday.

This the first time the free handbell concert has returned to the area in 11 years.

Silence fell over the audience as the musicians played the peaceful melodies of songs like "Come, Christians", "Join to Sing" and "The Rhythm of Life."

Over 200 musicians played together to deliver a harmony of angelic ringing. Most of the players were from Idaho or Montana, while some came from as far as Iowa.

The musicians were conducted by Leanna Willmore, who recently retired as the conductor of the 'Bells at Temple Square' in Salt Lake City.

The concert was endorsed by Handbell Musicians of America, which works to bring people together "through the musical art of handbell and handchime ringing."

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content