Hundreds gather for Big Sky Handbell Festival

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people enjoyed songs performed at the Big Sky Handbell Festival at Hillcrest High School on Saturday.

This the first time the free handbell concert has returned to the area in 11 years.

Silence fell over the audience as the musicians played the peaceful melodies of songs like "Come, Christians", "Join to Sing" and "The Rhythm of Life."

Over 200 musicians played together to deliver a harmony of angelic ringing. Most of the players were from Idaho or Montana, while some came from as far as Iowa.

The musicians were conducted by Leanna Willmore, who recently retired as the conductor of the 'Bells at Temple Square' in Salt Lake City.

The concert was endorsed by Handbell Musicians of America, which works to bring people together "through the musical art of handbell and handchime ringing."