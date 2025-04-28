Skip to Content
I-15 Police chase ends near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police stopped a pickup on I-15 near the south Blackfoot exit 89 after a high-speed chase that started in the Pocatello area. 

The chase ended around 11:30 a.m. Monday, just north of the exit. 

It's unknown why police were chasing them.  

ISP and Bingham County deputies are also searching spots along the Interstate for items that may have been thrown out of the pickup. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more. 

