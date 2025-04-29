New Discount Card for Idaho Falls Residence

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Residence can get a discount card from the city. The card applies to the following:

Idaho Falls Zoo The card is only valid when-- Discounting admission to the Zoo It cannot be used for-- Zoological Events Education programs Special events Funland

Wes Deist Aquatic Center The card is valid for-- Admission to the recreation center Program registrations Punch cards/passes The card cannot be used on-- Equipment rentals Select programs

Marmo/Lehto Ice Arena The card works on-- Public skate admission sessions Ice skate lessons Pinch passes Season passes It will not work on-- Equipment rental Ice rental time Special event admissions.

Recreation Center The card is valid on admission to-- Recreation Center Program registrations Punch cards/passes It cannot be used for-- Special event applications Equipment rentals Select programs

Tautphaus Park Indoor Pickleball Courts

The Pinecrest, Sage Lakes, and Sand Creek golf courses The discount is valid on the purchase of-- A 9 or 18 hole green fee Green fee punch cards Season passes. In cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions, including those for special events. The discount does not apply to-- Family Golf Days Tournament registrations Pro shop purchases Onsite restaurant purchases Range balls Cart fees Any other non-green fee item



According to the Idaho Falls website, residence should go to the Recreation Center at 520 Memorial Drive to receive their card. Applicants should bring:

Documentation to prove Idaho Falls residency, including- Utility Bill Paystub Mail Or other-- Any official correspondence that includes an address and name

Valid Photo ID that matches the name and address of the documentation proving residency

A mailing address alone does not guarantee eligibility. The address must be verified, which is done with the documentation previously listed. This can be done at the Recreation Center. Some people may have already verified their address through other programs at the Aquatic Center or Ice Arena. If already verified at one of these other locations, this step can be skipped. The card will still need to be picked up at the Recreation Center.

The first card is free, with a $10 fee to replace any lost cards.