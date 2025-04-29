Police investigate “dummy money” in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a pair of allegedly counterfeit bills that were passed at two businesses in Idaho Falls.

The counterfeit money was reportedly being used by a man and woman at various businesses along 17th Street in Idaho Falls, according to a post on the Life in Idaho Falls Facebook page.

Photo Credit: Russ Young, Life in Idaho Falls

The Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD) has confirmed that two suspected bills were found at two local businesses: one at O'Reilly's and the other at Starbucks, both located on 17th Street.

According to IFPD, counterfeiters will often make small purchases with large counterfeit bills to obtain real cash.

IFPD has proved the following tips for people handling money to help spot fake bills:

The Transaction. The goal when passing a fake bill is to get the most real cash back in exchange for the fake bill. The suspect may make a small purchase – a drink or candy bar at a convenience store, for example – then pay with a large denomination bill, typically a $100 bill. The business/victim gets a worthless bill, and the suspect gets $90 or so in real cash back in addition to their drink and candy bar. Transactions where a large bill is used to pay for a small transaction, requiring cash back should be a red flag and encourage the person to look more closely at the bill.

The Bills 5 Ways to Spot a Counterfeit Bill Feel the Paper - Genuine U.S. currency is printed on a unique blend of 75% cotton and 25% linen, giving it a distinct texture. It also contains small red and blue security fibers embedded throughout the paper. Counterfeit bills often feel smoother or thicker and may lack these embedded fibers. Check for Color - Shifting Ink - On denominations of $10 and higher, the numeral in the lower right corner on the front of the bill changes color (from copper to green) when tilted. If it doesn’t shift, it’s likely fake. Look for a Watermark - Hold the bill up to the light—there should be a faint image matching the portrait on the bill, visible from both sides. If there's no watermark or it doesn’t match the portrait, it’s likely counterfeit. Inspect the Security Thread - All denominations $5 and up have a vertical embedded thread that glows under UV light and indicates the bill’s denomination. If the thread is missing, misaligned, or the wrong color under UV light, it’s fake. Examine the Printing Details - Real bills have very fine, detailed printing, especially around the borders and portraits. Blurry lines, fuzzy details, or smudged ink are red flags. Also, microprinting—tiny words like “USA” or the denomination—should be sharp and clear under magnification.



For more details on how to spot counterfeit bills or "dummy money," click HERE.