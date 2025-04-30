Broulim’s in Ammon donates over $37,000 to Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Broulim's in Ammon has raised over $37,000 and presented a check to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.

"Broulim's is a very community-organized corporation. They really like to give back to the community," said Kelly Allen, Store assistant director, at the Ammon Broulim's. "This is just one little piece of goodness we can give back is to help feed the homeless and the hungry and all the things that Broulim's does. Again, this is just one little thing that we can do, but it helps tremendously. So we are definitely very glad and very happy to do it."

The store was able to raise that money in a little under a month.

Through donations and setting aside a percentage of some of the items that were purchased in the store.

The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission tells us this money will help fill a lot of hungry bellies.

"We're always in need of food. So this is going to go a long way to help our organization serve the community and those who are more needy, " said Colin Himmelstein, Food Service Coordinator for Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

Himmelstein tells local news 8 that they serve about 80 to 90 meals a night, and this funding should help them continue to feed those numbers for about two months.