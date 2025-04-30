EIRMC honors Organ Donors, Highlights life-saving impact during awareness month

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – April is organ donation month, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) is honoring patients and families who have chosen organ and tissue donations.

EIRMC is hosting an Organ Donation Awareness Month event. They believe Organ donation is not just about saving lives; it's about restoring hope and giving individuals a second chance at life.

"Organizations and opportunities to find a miracle in a tragedy. And we don't always get to see a lot of miracles. So it's nice when you can participate in one," said Kristi Caldera, Vice President of Quality at EIRMC.

Caldera tells us that by choosing to become an organ donor, individuals make a profound impact and potentially save multiple lives.

Those who attended the event learned about a Twin Falls man named Dylan Wormsbaker, who donated his organs after his passing.

His Father, Curtis Wormsbaker, shares his legacy and tells us that his son's donation helped over a hundred people across the U.S.

"For our family, it helped us process our son's death with life. That's pretty much, you know, he we lost our son. It was a tragedy. And he was able to change people's lives by donating his organs. He gave them a chance," said Curtis Wormsbacker.

The hospital wants us to know that Organ donation is not only an act of kindness. It’s also the chance to be someone’s miracle.

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor. There are two ways you can do so. You can go to your local DMV or visit yesidaho.org.