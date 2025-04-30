Warm Slough campground near Rexburg moves to day-use only this summer

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — The following is a press release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Idaho Fish and Game's Warm Slough Access Site's status has recently changed from a 10-day camping limit to day-use only from February 1st through September 30th. Warm Slough is located in Madison County, about 5 miles north of Highway 33 along the Henry’s Fork River.

This decision was made with public safety in mind, as there has been misuse of the site, including exceeding the 10-day camping limit, vandalism, garbage, drug use, abandoned vehicles/campers, and other disorderly conduct after daylight hours.

The access site's boat ramps and bathrooms will still be accessible to the public; however, Fish and Game does not have the resources or personnel available to patrol and monitor this site for camping 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.

For more information on the Warm Slough Access Site, please contact the Idaho Falls Fish and Game office (208) 525-7290.