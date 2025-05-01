Local faith leaders observe National Day of Prayer

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Local faith leaders joined together Thursday morning observing a National Day of Prayer.

The event was sponsored by the Regional Council for Christian Ministry (RCCM) to call on people of all faiths to pray for the nation and its leaders.

“The power of prayer is tremendous as people of diverse faith traditions join to lean on a higher power for wisdom, support, and peace to work towards the common good,” said Pastor Ann Bjorkland.

The National Day of Prayer was established in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Truman. It is an annual observance in the United States, held on the first Thursday of May.

The inspiring event was attended by 42 faith leaders from Bonneville County and the surrounding area. They were joined by the mayors of Idaho Falls and Ammon, along with local high school student body officers.