Vehicle fire blocks traffic on US-20

today at 1:02 PM
Published 1:01 PM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Emergency responders in Fremont County are responding to a vehicle on fire on US-20.

Both lanes of US-20 from milepost 367 to milepost 368 are blocked due to the fire, according to a post on the Fremont County Emergency Management Facebook page. They are telling US-20 travelers to expect delays and use caution.

The fire began at 12:32 PM, according to the post. There is no word on how the fire started or if there have been any injuries.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will update as we learn new information.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

