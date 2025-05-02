Seven dead after fiery Island Park crash

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Seven people are dead after a fiery two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening, May 1, on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at milepost 399 just before 7:15 p.m. The collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Mercedes passenger van, both of which caught fire after the crash.

Seven people died because of the crash. Six were occupants of the van, and the driver of the pickup. The van had 14 occupants and was reportedly transporting a tour group.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. Due to the severity of the injuries, one air ambulance and additional air and ground resources were dispatched.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased after the next of kin have been notified. That office will also determine the cause and manner of each death.

U.S. Highway 20 is open Friday morning after the crash.

ISP is leading the investigation with assistance from local and regional partners. The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.