Idaho Falls Farmers Market kicks off for spring

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Snacks, crafts, and pottery, oh my! The Idaho Falls Farmers Market is back in full swing this spring.

Hundreds of people filled Memorial Drive in downtown Idaho Falls on Saturday to buy and sell various products from baked goods, to dog treats, to fused glass artwork.

"I find a lot of pleasure in people buying something that reminds them of their grandmother," said "The Wandering Kiwi" Owner, Ann Severns. "Sometimes it's very moving."

With the fabric retailer "Joann's" closing down, some craft makers are losing an outlet to buy material. Local News 8 talked with a vendor about how she will keep getting fabric for her business going forward.

"I do a lot of it as locally as I can. I'll go to Joann's and buy a lot. Obviously with them going out, I'll go over to Hobby Lobby," said "Apron Theory" Owner, Emily Stricker. "That's where I get a lot of it now. There are a lot of online stores that you can use, so the online fabric store is great."

Stricker says some of her custom fabrics are bought online, but she tries to buy her materials in person as much as possible to make sure she gets the best quality.

The Idaho Falls Farmers Market will be in downtown Idaho Falls each Saturday from May to October.