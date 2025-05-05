Early Voting begins in Bingham County

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Early voting is now open in Bingham County for the Consolidated Election. Residents of Bingham County will vote on the Ambulance District, Shelley School Bond and Library District Trustee Board members among other things. May 20 is election day.

Early voting will go from May 5–May 16. The Bingham County Elections Office will open between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. On May 16, the hours will be extended to 5:00 p.m.

Residents of Bingham County are encouraged to contact the district offices, clerks, or even the candidates themselves to get information about the propositions on the ballot.

To vote early:

If Registered Go to the Bingham County Elections office Bring Photo ID

If Unregistered Go to the Bingham County Elections office Bring Photo ID Bring Proof of Residence



An absentee ballot request form must be filled out by May 9 at 5:00 p.m. Absentee ballot request forms can be completed online or at the Bingham County Elections Office. These ballots must be received by the county clerk by 8:00 p.m. on May 20.

For details about your polling location or a look at a sample ballot, you can visit voteidaho.gov.