People voice concerns over road conditions after deadly crash in Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) —

Following the crash that killed seven on Highway 20 last Thursday, several people in the Idaho Falls area are expressing feelings that the roads near the site of the accident are dangerous.

They say the speed limits are a part of the issue. There are at least five areas where the speed limit changes from 65 or 70 miles an hour to 45.

Some locals feel the speed limits should be lowered and made consistent. They think the current situation makes people impatient and drive less carefully.

"If they were to slow down and have a nighttime speed limit of 55, and then maybe a daytime speed limit of 65, I think we could save animals." said Island Park Preservation Coalition Chairman Ken Watts. "I think we could save people.”

The Idaho Transportation Department has expressed plans to widen the sections of Highway 20 going through Island Park and turn it into a four-land highway.

However, many Island Park residents do not agree with this plan, citing the potential costs to build it and how a wider highway would affect the environment.



Watts also feels ITD has not been listening enough to locals' ideas.



"Listen to the people of Fremont County and what solutions they would like to have and and back away from this idea of the four lane freeway," Watts said.



To increase safety on the road, Watts suggested adding more rumble strips on the sides of the road, cutting down more trees to improve visibility, and creating wider shoulders so people can pull over.