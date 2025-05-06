46 Years of service: Tim Reinke retires from Pinecrest Golf Course

Idaho Falls, IDAHO (KIFI) - After 46 years, PGA Golf Professional Tim Reinke is retiring from Pinecrest Golf Course.

Reinke started his career in 1979 after taking a summer job at Pinecrest. He worked as an assistant professional for Mike Taylor. During that time, Reinke attended the PGA education program to become a certified member. He earned the highest score in the nation on the test to complete Business School 1 and had the highest score at the site for Business School 2.

When Taylor took a job in Arizona, Reinke was promoted to head professional at 24 years old.

Reinke took East Idaho's golf community by storm. He was named golf professional of the year in the PGA Rocky Mountain Section 3 times, and listed as one of the top golf instructors in Idaho by golf digest twice. In 2021, Reinke was inducted into the PGA Rocky Mountain Section Hall of Fame.

But Reinke's focus has always been the people of Idaho Falls.

"I teach everybody who works for me, take care of these people. They come out here for fun," Reinke said. "Making sure that when they come out here to play, they have an enjoyable day. If I did that, I did a good job."

Reinke has helped tons of people in East Idaho learn to love the game of golf.

Elliot Billings, a golfer in Idaho Falls said, "I've been here for 23 years, and I've known Tim for a long time. The amount that he does for this community of golf is unprecedented."

"He has been an incredible asset to this community and to the golf community," Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. "We're just really lucky to have that kind of employee with that kind of dedication."

Reinke says he's never had a bad day in all the 46 years he's been at Pinecrest. "I've been very fortunate to be here at Pinecrest," he said.

But now Reinke is passing the golf club to a new generation of golf professionals. But, that doesn't mean he's stepping away from the game.

"Oh, I'll take more time golfing. I love the game, it's the greatest game ever made. So I will be playing lots of golf."

Casper says that Reinke will rarely be caught without a smile or positive comment. "That's one of those rare life skills that he's managed that just make him incredibly pleasant and wonderful to be around, and that's something we all can learn from," she said.

Reinke will still be in Idaho Falls and teach lessons after retirement.