Deadly Highway 20 Crash: Police pinpoint fault as NTSB launches independent investigation

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police has determined the driver at fault in last Thursday's deadly crash on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake.

The collision involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Mercedes passenger van, both of which caught fire after the crash.

"Based on current evidence, investigating troopers have determined that the Dodge Ram pickup crossed the center line and struck the eastbound Mercedes passenger van," writes ISP. "This finding will be documented in the official Idaho Vehicle Crash Report (IVCR)."

The reason the pickup crossed the center line is still under investigation. ISP reports that crash reconstruction is ongoing, and troopers are working to determine all factors contributing to the crash.

Thursday's crash took the lives of seven people, including the driver of the Dodge Ram, as well as six passengers of a tour group by Ctour Holiday.

Tuesday morning, May 6, Ctour Holiday sent Local News 8 the following statement responding to the crash.

"CTour Holiday is saddened by the loss of life and injuries suffered in this terrible accident. CTour Holiday is continuing to work with the families as well as the investigating authorities regarding this accident."- Ctour Holiday LLC

ISP troopers are actively collaborating with Ctour Holiday LLC, as well as with the home countries of both the surviving and deceased tourists, as the investigation into the crash continues.

National Transportation Safety Board to lead independent investigation

In addition to ISP, the National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an independent investigation. This is due to the commercial vehicle's involvement and the magnitude of the crash.

According to ISP, National Transportation Safety Board Personnel have visited the scene and are reviewing evidence. While information is being shared between the two agencies, ISP says each will conduct its investigation separately.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those lost in this tragedy,” said ISP Sgt. Blake Higley. “We are incredibly grateful to the passersby who stopped to help and to the first responders whose quick actions and teamwork aided those in critical need. This was a challenging and emotional scene for everyone involved.”