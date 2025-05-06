DUI suspect drives into ditch in Bonneville County

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCSO) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash overnight (May 5) on E. 1st St. near Amy Ln. Deputies responded to the crash just after 10pm along with Idaho Falls Fire and an Idaho Falls Police Officer. Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find a red Honda car on its side in a ditch after it had apparently run off the road. The driver, 35-year-old Kristin C. Jones, was assisted out of the vehicle and immediately showed signs of intoxication. Deputies were able to determine Ms. Jones was called in by other motorists prior to the crash as running red lights and driving erratically.

While on scene, Deputies observed Jones stumbling around and saying things that did not make logical sense. Jones was then transported by ambulance with a Deputy for treatment of any potential injuries from the crash.

At the hospital, Ms. Jones became belligerent to staff and security officers. After attempting to run away, Deputies secured Ms. Jones in handcuffs so she could continue to be evaluated. During this time Jones continued to be combative and yelling obscenities in the Emergency Room. In the process Ms. Jones assaulted a Deputy, kicked hospital staff, and spit on a Security Officer.

Deputies were able to obtain a warrant to collect blood evidence to determine Ms. Jones level of intoxication and after a medical clearance she was transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Ms. Jones was booked into jail on a Felony charge of Battery on a Health Care Worker, and Misdemeanor charges of 2nd Offense Driving Under the Influence, Resisting Arrest, and Disturbing the Peace.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Ms. Jones was the only occupant.