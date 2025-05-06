Free summer lunch for kids in Pocatello/Chubbuck begins June 9

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is gearing up for the 20225 Summer Food Service Program. This summer will mark the 25th year that the program has provided meals to children ages 1-18 without charge.

"The Summer Food Service Program is a wonderful program. For many children, this is the only meal they will get during the summer days while parents are working," write D25 Staff. "However, this program does more than serve needy families – it promotes health and well-being, and provides an opportunity for all families in the community to enjoy the wonderful parks our city has to offer while enjoying a nutritious meal."

Courtesy: Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

Children will be able to pick up lunch for free, and adults for just $5, at the following locations:

Alameda Park - Wayne St. & E. Pine St.

Caldwell Park - 8 th & Center St.

& Center St. Lower Ross Park - 2750 2 nd Avenue

Avenue OK Ward Park - W. Quinn Rd.

Raymond Park - Riverside Dr. & Carson St.

Stuart Park - Stuart Avenue (Chubbuck)

Syringa Elementary School - 388 E. Griffith Avenue.

Meals will be provided starting Monday, June 9, and will continue Monday through Friday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM until August 8, 2025, excluding Independence Day.