Rained-out party still brightens other locals’ day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Pounds and pounds of carne asada, vegetables, Spanish rice, refried beans, and salsa is what a typical Cinco de Mayo menu - prepped over eight hours - looks like for the Idaho Falls Country Club - but what do you do when your Cinco de Mayo party gets rained out?

That's what Jace Buroughs, head chef at the Idaho Falls Country Club Clubhouse, was wondering after Monday's wild weather drowned out plans for what is normally a busy day at the restaurant.

Once it started to rain, "That's when I knew we probably weren't going to do many [tables] that night," said Jace. "We ended up only doing one or two tables all day, and it was just really slow."

To make sure the food didn't go to waste, staff decided to add sunshine to someone else's day by packing up the food and donating it to the men's shelter in Idaho Falls.

It's part of their "minimum waste policy" in the kitchen.

One of the employees even came in on his day off to help deliver the food, and Jace says they're always supportive of the policy.

"They all help out around here," he says. "They're all big on trying to get our waste down and keeping it as close to zero as possible."