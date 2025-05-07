13-year-old crashes truck in high speed chase

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 13-year-old female has been taken into custody after leading police on a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning. She drove a stolen pickup into a canal after taking a round-about route, and intentionally ramming officer vehicles.

Just before 1 a.m., Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for assistance from the Ucon Police Department, attempting to stop a pickup truck. The vehicle had only one working headlight as it continued south on Ammon Road, running the red light at Highway 26. The deputies and officers pursued the truck through a construction zone before turning on Iona Road. The pickup was driving through yards and residential properties.

A deputy near 25th East and Iona was able to get behind the pickup and attempt a traffic stop as it turned onto Highway 26, but broke off after a short distance as the vehicle continued traveling quickly. Officers observed the pickup turn South on Ammon Road, now with no headlights on and then into a neighborhood near Rocky Mountain Middle School.

A deputy and Idaho State Police officer located the pickup parked in the apartment complex, Meadow Creek Townhomes, at which point the driver intentionally rammed into both patrol cars and caused damage to a garage and property, forcing their way through the the two vehicles. A second deputy collided with the pickup in an attempt to keep it from leaving the complex but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The pickup returned the way it had come, back up Ammon Road towards Ucon. It drove through the construction once again in speeds exceeding 100 MPH, blowing through lights and other intersections.

The pickup continued on North Yellowstone, eventually attempting to turn onto Roh Lane. The truck failed to turn far enough and drove into the canal. Deputies and officers were able to take a female driver and male passenger into custody.

The driver, a 13-year-old female, was transported to 3B Detention Center in Idaho Falls and booked for two Felony counts of Aggravated Battery and Felony Eluding, along with Misdemeanor charges for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Joyriding.

The passenger was a 15-year-old male who was released to parents. There are potential charges related to the theft of the pickup for the young man.