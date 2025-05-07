“Idaho Lost a True Champion.” Superintendent Critchfield honors former Senator Carl Crabtree

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Former Idaho Senator Carl Crabtree passed away Tuesday, May 6, in Boise, after a recent battle with brain cancer.

As a rancher from Grangeville, Crabtree was actively involved with state and national cattle industry organizations. In 2007, he received the prestigious title of Trailblazer of the Year from Beef Magazine. For nearly 30 years, he served as the University of Idaho extension agent, overseeing 4-H programs in his county.

The 72-year-old represented District 7 for three terms in the Idaho Senate from 2016 to 2022. In 2023, he joined the Idaho Department of Education and served as the department's director of intergovernmental affairs. His role included work with the Idaho Land Board and members of the state legislature.

Wednesday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield issued the following statement honoring her longtime friend and colleague.

"Today, I lost one of my dearest friends and Idaho lost a true champion. Carl Crabtree was more than a colleague—he was a cowboy at heart, a fierce advocate for education and a man whose integrity shaped everything he touched. Carl’s passion for serving Idaho’s students and families never wavered, even in the face of his personal battle with cancer. From his work championing early literacy and dyslexia resources to his tireless efforts supporting educators, Carl’s legacy will live on in the lives he changed. - Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield

Critchfield describes Crabtree, as a legislator was a strong advocate for Idaho students and K-12 schools. He supported various important initiatives, including early literacy programs and all-day kindergarten. In 2022, he played a key role in passing legislation that provided support for students with dyslexia. House Bill 731 established statewide screenings for dyslexic students and offered specialized training for educators focused on dyslexia. That same year, the Idaho School Boards Association honored Crabtree with its annual “Friend of Education” award.

A proud graduate of the University of Idaho, Crabtree was also an advocate for higher education, writes Critchfield. In 2023, Lewis-Clark State College honored him with the President’s Medallion award for “significantly impacting the college by demonstrating high personal and professional standards, commitment to lifelong learning and the positive difference education makes to individuals, families and communities.”