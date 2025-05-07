Local News 8 honored with multiple awards at Idaho Press Club banquet

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Journalists and media groups from across the Gem State gathered in Boise Saturday for the annual Idaho Press Club awards banquet. The event recognizes and highlights the excellent work of members of the press and newsrooms serving Idaho.

Local News 8 was honored with half a dozen awards. They are as follows:

First Place - Best Live Shot (TV Division B): Ariel Jensen - New Park, Old Problems

First Place - Serious Feature Report (Broadcast Division B): Seth Ratliff - East Idaho Aquarium faces animal abuse allegations

Third Place - Serious Feature Report (Broadcast Division B): Linda Larsen and Dave Barrington - Waiting for Justice, A grandfather's journey

Second Place - Light Feature Report (TV Division B): Seth Ratliff - Legacy of keeping highways clean

Third Place - Light Feature Report (TV Division B): Kailey Galaviz - ‘You are a match for your mountain’

Second Place - Crime Report (TV Division B): Ariel Jensen - Community Lives at Risk: Murder Suspect Escape Ignites Fury

Local News 8 reports on attending the Idaho Press Club Awards. (Left to Right: Seth Ratliff, Ariel Jensen, Kailey Galaviz)

Congratulations to all Local News 8 staff who brought home awards. For the full list of winners, click HERE.