Trailer Fire closes part of 9000 South in Madison County

today at 10:37 AM
Published 10:38 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — First responders in Madison County are on the scene of a trailer fire in the Archer area, as of 10:10 AM Wednesday.

The area of 9000 South, between 400 West and 900 East, is currently closed, according to a post on the Madison County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

No information has been released at this time regarding the cause of the fire or any potential injuries. This is a developing story. Local News 8 will later update with additional details.

