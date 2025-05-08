Hiding pills where the sun don’t shine; Utah and Pocatello men sentenced in unrelated Fentanyl distribution cases

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Two men, one from Pocatello and the other from Utah, have been sentenced to several months in federal prison after being convicted in separate and unrelated cases involving fentanyl distribution in eastern Idaho.

Thursday, Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced that 32-year-old David Erik Traversa, of Utah, and 38-year-old Casey Steven Evans, of Pocatello, were sentenced to 156 months and 60 months in federal prison, respectively, for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it.

Traversa's case began in May of 2024, when officers initiated a traffic stop and arrested an unnamed individual carrying 200 fentanyl pills, according to court documents. Police discovered two hotel room keys during the stop and subsequently applied for and were issued a search warrant to investigate the hotel rooms.

David Erik Traversa Courtesy Bannock County Jail

According to court documents, in the search of the rooms, officers found Traversa overdosing, and immediately began lifesaving measures, transporting the 32-year-old by ambulance to a local hospital, where he received treatment for the nonfatal overdose.

Throughout their search, law enforcement discovered multiple fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia used to package the drugs for distribution. While treating him, hospital staff also discovered a black drawstring bag holding over 500 fentanyl pills attached to Traversa's genitals. According to court documents, including the drugs seized in the traffic stop, on his person, and in the hotel room, the 32-year-old possessed 84.42 grams.

Traversa pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2024. In this week's sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered the Utahn to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Casey Evan's case also began in May of 2024, when law enforcement officers stopped a blue Range Rover.

Casey Steven Evans Courtesy Bannock County Jail

During the traffic stop, the officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered a black metal safe in the trunk containing 107.94 grams of fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun, according to court documents. Upon further search of the vehicle, the officers found another loaded handgun on the front passenger floor.

The Pocatello man pleaded guilty to the charge in February 2025. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Evans to serve five years of supervised release following his 60-month prison sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott praised the efforts of the BADGES Task Force, which is funded by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program. This task force includes the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho State Police, the Pocatello Police Department, and the Chubbuck Police Department.

The information above comes from Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott.