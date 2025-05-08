Idaho ranks #3 on best states list
Idaho Falls, IDAHO - The "U.S. News and World Report" has ranked the best states to live in, and Idaho has taken 3rd place overall.
The rankings are decided by weighing several categories including crime, education, and healthcare.
Here's U.S. News and World Report's list:
- Utah
- New Hampshire
- Idaho
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Florida
- Vermont
- South Dakota
- Massachusetts
- Washington
- Colorado
- North Dakota
- North Carolina
- Iowa
- Connecticut
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Delaware
- New Jersey
- Maryland
- Georgia
- New York
- Wyoming
- Rhode Island
- Kansas
- Montana
- Maine
- Hawaii
- Texas
- Arizona
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Nevada
- Oregon
- Illinois
- California
- Ohio
- Kentucky
- South Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- West Virginia
- New Mexico
- Mississippi
- Alaska
- Louisiana