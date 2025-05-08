Skip to Content
Idaho ranks #3 on best states list

Noah Farley
By
today at 6:45 AM
Published 7:16 AM

Idaho Falls, IDAHO - The "U.S. News and World Report" has ranked the best states to live in, and Idaho has taken 3rd place overall.

The rankings are decided by weighing several categories including crime, education, and healthcare.

Here's U.S. News and World Report's list:

  1. Utah
  2. New Hampshire
  3. Idaho
  4. Minnesota
  5. Nebraska
  6. Florida
  7. Vermont
  8. South Dakota
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Washington
  11. Colorado
  12. North Dakota
  13. North Carolina
  14. Iowa
  15. Connecticut
  16. Virginia
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Delaware
  19. New Jersey
  20. Maryland
  21. Georgia
  22. New York
  23. Wyoming
  24. Rhode Island
  25. Kansas
  26. Montana
  27. Maine
  28. Hawaii
  29. Texas
  30. Arizona
  31. Missouri
  32. Tennessee
  33. Indiana
  34. Nevada
  35. Oregon
  36. Illinois
  37. California
  38. Ohio
  39. Kentucky
  40. South Carolina
  41. Pennsylvania
  42. Oklahoma
  43. Michigan
  44. Arkansas
  45. Alabama
  46. West Virginia
  47. New Mexico
  48. Mississippi
  49. Alaska
  50. Louisiana
