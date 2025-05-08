“Peace Be With You”: East Idaho Catholic community celebrates American Pope Leo XIV

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The eyes of the Catholic world were turned toward Vatican City Thursday, as the conclave announced the historic election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

“Peace be with you” were the first words spoken by new Pope Leo XIV to the watching world, and the East Idaho Catholic community watched as the first American pope, once considered impossible, became a reality.

Father Flores from Pope Saint John Paul II Parish in Idaho Falls recalls where he was when the white smoke was spotted over the Vatican.

"I had gone to a hospital call, and I was in my car. I was in the car for less than a minute when I heard on the Catholic station that the announcement was coming. So really, I got in my car. And 60 seconds later, I'm hearing the announcement of Robert Prevost as the pope," said Father Flores.

Father Flores tells us the announcement of a new pope is very exciting, especially since "he's an American to boot."

The Parish will host a bilingual mass on Thursday night, May 8, at 7 p.m. at the Holy Rosary Church in Idaho Falls in celebration of the new pope. All are welcome to attend.