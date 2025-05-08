“You don’t have to suffer alone”: Local veterans raise awareness of mental health resources

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — May marks mental health awareness month, and local veterans are highlighting resources to help their fellow servicemen and women struggling with their mental health.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, those who have served in the armed forces are twice as likely to develop mental illness or commit suicide as civilians. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death for veterans under age 45.

Bannock County Veterans' Services officers say there are resources for veterans living with mental illness.

"If you're struggling, you don't have to do it alone. There are things that we can do to help. Nobody has to suffer with mental illness by themselves," said Veteran Service Officer Melissa Hartman.

Family or friends of veterans struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide are being encouraged to call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. For more information on mental health resources for local veterans, click HERE.