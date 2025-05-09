Skip to Content
Idaho Falls Futbol Club holds 4th annual Shoot Out

Two teams in the event going head to head
Phillip Willis
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Two-hundred and forty six (246) teams of soccer players between the ages of 9 and 18 came together in the 4th annual Shoot Out. The event was put on by Idaho Falls Futbol Club.

Teams from the respective age groups played soccer. 400 games were planned for the event.

"We have a lot of referees working really hard, coaches working really hard, and players working really hard," said Mary Murray, the tournament director.

Teams from all over Idaho, and even other nearby states came to participate in the event.

The event brought in an estimated 1 million dollars to the Idaho Falls area in terms of revenue from restaurants and hotels from all those who attended.

"I feel that the more soccer experiences that we can bring to our area, rather than traveling, is only going to benefit the community here," said Alex Minton, the IFFC's executive director.

The event ended with it's namesake, the Barbecue Shoot Out. The participants reported having fun, and feeling more deeply connected to their teammates.

