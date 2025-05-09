‘Modern-Day Lazarus:’ Family praises ‘miracle’ recovery of BYU-Idaho student injured in campus accident

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — The BYU-Idaho student critically injured in an on-campus accident is miraculously recovering, according to his family.

On April 30, 26-year-old Israel Garcia was caught in an industrial accident in BYU-Idaho's Austin Building, which houses the technical and engineering programs on campus.

According to first responders, several students were moving a stack of steel beams. "They were in the process of moving (those) when that stack collapsed," said Madison County Fire Department Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin.

Garcia was caught under the collapse and quickly rushed by emergency responders to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

In several social media posts, the 26-year-old's family updated friends and family members regarding his condition. According to the posts, on May 3, doctors did a test for brain function, and the results were not positive.

Israel's family continued to reach out to friends and family for prayers and support, words echoed by both the Madison County Fire Department and the school itself.

"At the time of the incident, paramedics responded swiftly and transported the student to receive medical care. BYU-Idaho invites the campus community and friends to join us in praying for the student and his family," said the school in a statement to Local News 8.

In the following days, Israel's family says he had an amazing recovery. Their son, who they say had been considered brain dead and on life support, was alive. May 7th, Israel's mother, Carol Garcia, told friends and family through Facebook that her son "cast off his final bandages and sat up and put his feet on the ground."

His mother likens his recovery to a modern-day Lazarus.

"We are indeed so very blessed ~ we feel the prayers of so many people! This is a miracle that will continue to grow, and it is all in and for the glory of God. It is for testifying of the divinity and majesty of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, who is the light and the life and the way ~ who is the only way to salvation," said Carol Garcia in a written statement to Local News 8.

As news of the 26-year-old's recovery reached us, Local News 8 reached out to BYU-Idaho for comment. The University issued the following statement:

BYU-Idaho is so very grateful for Israel’s improving condition. We know that his healing is the result of much fasting, many prayers, and the faith of his loving family, his fellow BYU-Idaho students and employees, and friends. We also know that his ongoing recovery would not be possible without the diligent efforts of first responders, emergency services personnel, and medical professionals who have been caring for him since the accident. Brett Crandall, Public Affairs Director.

Local News 8 has requested more details from the school regarding the incident, including why the 26-year-old student was moving steel beams in the first place and whether they were wearing proper safety gear. The University has confirmed that an investigation is open, but it is unable to provide any details due to Federal Privacy Regulations and University Policy.